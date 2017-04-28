Carpinteria Bank Robbed

The Carpinteria branch of Montecito Bank & Trust was robbed on Thursday around 5:20 p.m. A heavyset, middle-aged man wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap approached a teller, handed her a note “demanding money,” Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover said, and was given an unknown about of cash. A silent alarm was triggered, and deputies responded to the bank on the 1000 block of Casitas Pass Road.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian or Hispanic man, 50-60 years of age, 5‘9” to 5‘11” tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, sunglasses, and his baseball cap said “Zoo York.” The Sheriff’s Office requests public assistance in identifying the suspect. Please call (805) 681-4150 to reach the Criminal Investigations Division or (805) 681-4171 to make an anonymous report.