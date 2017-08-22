Make Myself at Home: Mesa Home’s Adobe Walls Hold the Magic Inside

A separate guest cottage sits just steps from the main house. It has two separate rooms, both with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, cathedral ceilings, and lots of natural light. I imagine either a teenager’s dream bedroom, with plenty of privacy, or a cozy place for grandma to stay: in the house, but not actually in the house.

When I thought I had seen it all, I was directed to yet another secret room off the garage. This hideaway also has high ceilings and beautiful light and would make a perfect music or hobby room. I walked back to the main house along the meandering pathway and let my mind wander as well. Butterflies flitted in the sunlight, and every care in the world seemed shut out of this peaceful garden oasis.

As I walked away, I realized that the adobe wall surrounding 234 Mesa Lane feels much more like it was put there to hold the magic inside than to keep intruders out. I left with a smile on my face and a little more bounce in my step. A bit of 234 Mesa Lane’s magic had rubbed off on me.

234 Mesa Lane is currently for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by David Michael Wieger of Keller Williams Realty. Reach David at davidmichaelw@mac.com or (805) 218-9794.