Make Myself at Home: Mesa Home’s Adobe Walls Hold the Magic Inside

Something about the courtyard at 234 Mesa Lane invites deep thoughts, warm wishes, and second glances. It could be the poem that’s stamped into the walkway as you approach the house, or the gently gurgling fountain that provides background music, or possibly the shimmering sunlight that dances through the dappled leaves of the plentiful foliage all around. Whichever component most strikes your fancy, the end result is a joyous, peaceful ambience that’s sure to put a smile on visitors’ faces.
The house at 234 Mesa Lane is surrounded by an adobe wall, dotted with frilly, friendly plants and bushes. A huge palm tree rises above it like a firework exploding in the sky. Once inside the wall, the delightful sensory experience begins. The aforementioned fountain flows serenely in the center of an enclosed courtyard. To the left is an outdoor living room. Pieces of art abound but blend into the background unless you are looking for them. Tropical plantings provide a lush, exotic backdrop. Although they look like they’ve been transported from a rain forest, the plants throughout this property are native and drought-tolerant. In fact, the beautiful gardens were designed by the home’s former owner, Owen Dell, a renowned landscape artist; a permeable driveway and rooftop vegetable garden were his state-of-the-art touches. His home was his drawing board for many features that went on to be lauded and emulated worldwide.