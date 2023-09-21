ArchitecTours Design Showcase

Just around the corner from Santa Barbara High School and the Bowl sits Johnson Court, a housing complex with both history and heart. Johnson Court is one of eight projects being showcased on October 7 as part of the 14th annual ArchitecTours, a self-guided tour and celebration of design and architecture in Santa Barbara.

I had the pleasure of visiting Johnson Court last week with architect Detty Peikert of RRM Design Group. The 16-unit complex was built in 2020 as a collaboration between RRM and the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

Located at 813 East Carrillo Street, the property was generously offered to the Housing Authority in 2013 at low cost by the family of Vernon and Ann Johnson, with the vision to create housing for homeless veterans to help honor Vernon Johnson’s military service.

Johnson Court is a long, lean two- and three-story building made up of 16 studio units. A central courtyard filled with picnic tables is an obvious gathering place, and I’m told that a Ping-Pong table and barbecue are often in use as well. A shared common room includes office space for a counselor from New Beginnings, who is on-site Monday through Friday to provide services for the 16 residents. A manager’s unit at the front of the property is staffed full-time as well. Johnson Court is a parking-restricted property, so residents cannot own cars. Bike storage is provided, and bus stops are nearby.

Original iterations of the site map show changes made throughout the design and approval process. “There’s obviously a great need for this type of housing,” said Peikert. “What we were able to accomplish on the size of this property is a success, and it works nicely in the neighborhood.” The individual studios provide private space for each resident, while the central courtyard design encourages community and interaction.

In addition to Johnson Court, the tour includes four private residences, a senior housing project, and two commercial projects: Drift Hotel and S.B. Biergarten. ArchitecTours offers a behind-the-scenes look, background information, and the opportunity to meet and mingle with architects and other design professionals. The properties on this year’s tour were chosen in part because they characterize Santa Barbara’s indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

Coastal Tree House | Credit: Gavin Carter

Drift Hotel | Credit: Erin Feinblatt

Oceanview Hillside Ranch | Credit: Jim Bartsch

Seaside Cottages | Credit: Riley Yahr

ArchitecTours is a self-guided in person tour on Saturday, October 7, from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Participants will receive a brochure or download an app with maps, photos, and details of the projects. For tickets and more information, call (805) 966-4198 or visit aiasb.com.