Make Myself at Home: Photo Highlights from 2023
A Look Back At Homes We Visited
Happy New Year! As we move forward into 2024, here’s a look at some of the houses we visited in these pages in 2023. Whether cozy or grand, historic or brand new, there’s quite a variety – even a floating home in the Santa Barbara Harbor!
999 Andante Road – The Gaudi-inspired Whale House is a one-of-a-kind wood-shingled fantasyland on a private lane in Mission Canyon.
2726 Cuesta Road – This stately Spanish Revival home in the Samarkand Hills boasts mesmerizing views for miles.
5396 East Camino Cielo – The Cielo Store is an iconic gateway to this mountainside community.
1426 Mountain Avenue – This enchanting Westside cottage charmed us with magical touches inside and out.
Marina 4; Santa Barbara Harbor – The Summer Solstice is a 1973 Grand Banks Europa 42, and a dream come true for her owners.
You must be logged in to post a comment.