Happy New Year! As we move forward into 2024, here’s a look at some of the houses we visited in these pages in 2023. Whether cozy or grand, historic or brand new, there’s quite a variety – even a floating home in the Santa Barbara Harbor!

Credit: Scott Gibson

999 Andante Road – The Gaudi-inspired Whale House is a one-of-a-kind wood-shingled fantasyland on a private lane in Mission Canyon.

Credit: Rafael Bautista

2726 Cuesta Road – This stately Spanish Revival home in the Samarkand Hills boasts mesmerizing views for miles.

Credit: David Bazemore

5396 East Camino Cielo – The Cielo Store is an iconic gateway to this mountainside community.

Credit: Rafael Bautista

1426 Mountain Avenue – This enchanting Westside cottage charmed us with magical touches inside and out.

Credit: Courtesy

Marina 4; Santa Barbara Harbor – The Summer Solstice is a 1973 Grand Banks Europa 42, and a dream come true for her owners.