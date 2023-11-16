Living the Dream on the ‘Summer Solstice’

Status: Not for sale

Address: Marina 4; Santa Barbara Harbor

I first met Deborah Samuel three years ago, at a beautiful $13 million home for sale in Montecito’s exclusive golden quadrangle. Deborah was the Realtor representing the seller of a gorgeous 6,000-square-foot mansion. We toured the entire grounds, from the two-story entry portico to the terraced pool house and the custom-built Pilates studio. The property oozed opulence, and Deborah led the way. I can feel intimidated walking through houses with eight-digit price tags, but Deborah seemed right at home and made me feel comfortable as well.

Fast-forward to last week, as Deborah and her wife, Kelsey, hosted me on board their floating home in the Santa Barbara Harbor. The winter sun glistened off the water, with my favorite coastline view as our backdrop. It was a magical winter morning, and I immediately fell under the spell of their tiny-home lifestyle on the American Riviera, as they shared the story behind their journey to make their goal of floating-home ownership a reality.

Credit: Courtesy

As we stood up on the flybridge, gazing over the masts of their neighboring vessels, Deb described visiting Santa Barbara in 1998, kayaking in the harbor, looking up at the foothills, and declaring that one day she would live here. But homeownership in Santa Barbara is not easy. Nor is boat ownership the romantic, carefree experience that many people imagine.

Deb and Kelsey lived in an RV for five years while they saved to purchase their dream home. Boats can’t be financed like houses, and slips in Santa Barbara are rare and pricey. They knew what they wanted, and with their eyes on the prize, they strategically styled their lives so that when the right combination of circumstances appeared, they were ready.

Their patience, perseverance, and planning paid off earlier this year, when they purchased the 1973 Grand Banks Europa 42 #323 named Summer Solstice and brought her home to their newly acquired slip in Marina 4. Grand Banks is an iconic line of power boats that has a reputation for long-distance trawling and pleasure cruising. From 1965 to 2005, more than 1,500 Grand Banks 42s were built. The first of these vessels is reportedly still in action as a commercial dive boat in Sweden, a testimony to the craftsmanship and longevity of these ships.

Salon | Credit: Courtesy

Galley | Credit: Courtesy

Aft deck fire table | Credit: Courtesy

Built from wood, the shipping line made the decision in 1973 to switch from wooden hulls to fiberglass, a controversial change that sparks debate among serious boaters even today. The Summer Solstice had a retrofit in 2010, which included fiberglassing the wooden hull to the waterline. She now has the perfect blend of old-school wooden charm plus modern convenience underneath.

The Summer Solstice, bright white with sparkling chrome railings and teak details, gleamed in the sunshine as I came aboard. I poked and peeked and asked a ton of questions about how they’ve made this floating tiny home function for them.

Credit: Courtesy

Living in any small space means prioritizing. For example, in their efficient kitchen — or, rather, the galley — every appliance has its place, tucked out of sight. Sitting proudly on the countertop front and center, however, is a classic espresso machine. Judging by the made-to-order cappuccino that Kelsey whipped up for me, I’d say that their priorities are in the right place.

Wardrobe needs also dictated some customization. A second cabin was retrofitted to function as a walk-in closet, with double-layer clothes bars, hanging shoe racks, and a cushioned bench for comfort.

Speaking of comfort, the Summer Solstice has not one but two fireplaces. One is a fire table on the aft deck, lending ambience to this cozy gathering place, day or night. The other fireplace is an electric heater with faux flames crackling in the middle of the living room, a k a the salon.

The salon has been outfitted with a spacious workstation since the Summer Solstice is also headquarters for Kelsey and Deborah’s burgeoning businesses. Deborah is a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Montecito office, and the pair also owns Santa Barbara SOS, a company specializing in moving, downsizing and estate sales for seniors. Many clients use Deb’s expertise in preparing a home for the market, in conjunction with Kelsey and her team’s services to help them reduce their possessions and prepare for a trimmed-down next chapter in their lives.

Credit: Courtesy

Their own minimalist lifestyle helps Deborah and Kelsey relate to clients who may be daunted at the prospect of leaving a 3,000-square-foot home for a 900-square-foot apartment in a senior living facility. The couple explains that they have chosen a life of experiences rather than things and that their lives are fuller than ever.

The biggest extravagance onboard, however, is for their “kid.” Black Cat is their petite feline sailing companion who rules the Summer Solstice. He lies up on the bridge in the sunshine and patrols the perimeter. He also has the most refined kitty powder-room setup that I’ve ever seen: an unassuming sideboard that has been retrofitted to accommodate a litter box inside. Easy cleanup, ultimate privacy. Black Cat has a throne befitting his station on the yacht.

At this time of year, as the days get shorter and the temperatures drop, it’s fitting that Deborah and Kelsey are living aboard the Summer Solstice. They’re basking in the never-ending sunshine of their dreams coming true.

