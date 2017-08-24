Meet Your 2017 City Council Candidates

The Santa Barbara City Council is in store for a major remodel. In November, residents of districts four, five, and six will choose council representatives and complete the city’s historic shift from an at-large to a district election system. Among the candidates, only one incumbent is running — Gregg Hart in District Six — meaning there will be at least two new faces up on the dais. (The mayoral race is a different story, with three councilmembers running, one prior councilmember, and a newcomer, but that will be told in a future issue.)

The district contests, broken down here by boundary and candidate, feature an intriguing mash-up of hopefuls, including a City College instructor, an entrepreneur, and a former fire chief. Overall, the field is politically green and leans mostly Democratic, though council seats are technically nonpartisan positions. Conspicuous is a lack of gender and racial diversity among the eight candidates.

While nearly identical in total population with close to 15,000 residents each, the districts vary considerably in age, race, and income. For instance, 31 percent of District Five’s residents are 60-plus years old, while only 16 percent of District Six’s residents fit in that range. Most District Six residents live in rented apartments or condos, while the majority of people in districts four and five own single-family homes Spanish is spoken in nearly 30 percent of District Six’s homes; it’s closer to 10 percent for the other two areas.

Campaign money is already flowing freely with expectations that this election ​— ​which will also decide the fate of a controversial one-cent sales-tax increase ​— ​will rank as the most expensive in Santa Barbara’s history. Combined fundraising could creep close to the million-dollar mark. Housing, State Street, and infrastructure are pressing issues that might take the forefront of debates. Perennial topics such as water, homelessness, and Highway 101 will also be discussed in earnest.

With the candidate filing period now closed, the Santa Barbara Independent reached out to each finalist to compile this election primer. Some responses have been edited for clarity. For a more detailed map of the districts, and to find which area you live in, use our interactive map below.