In response to the school cancellations across the South Coast, La Casa de la Raza on Santa Barbara’s Eastside is offering a place for kids to play indoors and be fed this week, which will allow parents to keep working.

The free programming, which includes arts, crafts, and games, is open for kindergarten to eighth grade students, and runs 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day this week.

La Casa is located at 601 East Montecito Street. See lacasadelaraza.org.