Looking at the comments following the article “A Day Without Immigrants,” an obvious question occurs that I’d like to ask those heaping scorn on illegal immigrants. Would it not be easier (and way cheaper than a wall) to go after legal citizens who hire illegal workers in the first place? If we didn’t offer jobs to undocumented workers, would they bother making the trip? Oh, but that would probably mean we’d all have to pay more for food, car washes, hotels, construction, gardening — need I go on?

If voting citizens were inconvenienced enough, perhaps then they’d bring pressure on politicians to sit down and make sensible immigration laws. The “blame” over this issue is on everyone, not just people who come here to try to earn an honest living (which, irregardless of what some would like us to believe, is the majority of the undocumented.)