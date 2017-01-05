Sheriff and Deputy Horse Team Parade in Pasadena

The Sheriff’s Mounted Enforcement Unit made its first-ever appearance in the Rose Bowl Parade on 1/2. The group of 10 deputy riders, including Sheriff Bill Brown, and four deputy outwalkers, along with a team of horses, paraded down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena. The parade’s theme, “Echoes of Success,” was fitting, as Lt. Erik Raney, Parade Marshal for the Sheriff’s Office said, “Our unit enjoys great support from the community and from within, and sharing those stories of success is what this year’s parade theme is all about.”