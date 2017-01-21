In Irrational Times

Thank you for Tyler Hayden’s “Dear Reader” piece in The Independent’s “Keep Santa Barbara Great Again!”insert. I am emerging from my own personal doom and gloom as I keep thinking of a nation’s fall from grace. But the adult thing, the measured thing, and the thing that President Obama would want us to do is to reinvest in organizations and institutions that will stand up to (possible) tyranny.

We know we can withstand incompetent presidents, we don’t know if we can withstand irrational ones.

But we have an obligation to try.

Thank you again for your words of encouragement and a great list organizations that deserve our support.