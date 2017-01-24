Chumash Complete Buellton Apartments

The county experienced a jump in affordable housing when the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians announced completion of a 62-unit apartment project in Buellton that adds 12 low-income housing units to the county’s stock. The three Avenue Heights buildings sit on three acres at 2nd Street, with leasing — which starts in February — management, and maintenance through Pacific Management Company. The units can be viewed at aveheights.com and include barbecue areas and walking paths. “After months of planning, development, and construction … our vision has been fully realized,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We’re excited to continue to offer opportunities to the local community, in this case another housing option at affordable rates.”