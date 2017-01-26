WEATHER »

Oil Train Appeal Faces Stiff Challenge

As expected, Phillips 66 filed an appeal last October to the San Luis Obispo Planning Commission’s denial of its proposed oil train rail spur. The oil company also filed a lawsuit on similar grounds, that Coastal Zone law had been misapplied. Now, Santa Barbara’s Environmental Defense Center has joined with Sierra Club, Communities for a Better Environment, the Center for Biological Diversity, the Surfrider Foundation, and Stand.earth to intervene in that suit. San Luis Obispo’s supervisors have set a date of 3/13 for the appeal hearing.



Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.

comments powered by Disqus
event calendar sponsored by: