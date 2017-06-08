Kindred Kind

John Zant recently wrote an article about bicycle safety that froze me in place for a minute when I first saw it. It was 20 years ago this year that my brother, Barrett Holmen, died in bicycle accident on Shoreline Drive. He was 24, full of life, and in general a pretty great guy. On that day, he was competing in a race and had an unfortunate landing in a crash that took his life. Sadly, with cycling, as with anything in life, freak accidents can happen. Barrett was thoughtful with his riding and was saved many times before that day by keeping an awareness of cars and other riders around him. His helmet also came in pretty handy on several occasions as well.

Barrett had a love and passion for cycling that was infectious, and at times annoying. I hate that it took his life so early and that I have missed the last 20 years of seeing what he could have turned into and being able to go to him for advice, but I am glad he pursued his passion. And I am glad he was a smart rider. The greatest lesson that I learned from my brother, which I think is reflected in John Zant’s article, is to do what you love and do it with awareness and thoughtfulness.