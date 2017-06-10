John R. Fox Dies

John R. Fox, a member of the Goleta Sanitary District Board of Directors since 1976, died on May 30 after a brief illness, the district announced today, calling Fox a “tireless advocate” for special districts. He was president pro tem of the board at the time of his death, having served as president and on many of the district’s committees during his 41-year tenure.

Fox had been a captain in the Air Force as a research and development procurement officer, and acted as a recruitment officer for the Air Force Academy in Santa Barbara. As well as being a contracts manager for Raytheon, he taught business classes for 35 years through UCSB Extension and at Santa Barbara City College. While on the board of Goleta San, Fox also served with the county’s Local Agency Formation Committee (LAFCO) and the California Special District Association (CSDA) for decades. A private memorial service will take place June 24.

The district will appoint Fox’s replacement at a meeting on July 7. His term ends December 2018. Candidates are asked to apply by June 26.