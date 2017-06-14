Bacara Blast

While Santa Barbara might like to show off, it still puts its fancy pants on one leg at a time. On June 25, those festive, fantastic trousers are going to be at the Bacara as it celebrates the first anniversary of the remake/remodel of its main restaurant Angel Oak with a party called One Under the Sun. Guests will get to feast on special dishes, enjoy drink from local wineries and breweries, and take in our coastline from a gorgeous site.

“We will have a wood-fire grill on the lawn with sliders, house-made porchetta, beer-can chicken, sweet corn salad, assorted flatbreads, a special ‘fryer’ station, assorted celebratory desserts, and more,” says Vincent Lesage, executive chef. “None of these items are on our regular menu. We are having fun with this event. It’s a special occasion to be adventurous and try new things while still representing care and quality of our regular Angel Oak experience.”

That regular experience can feature items like abalone from neighbor The Cultured Abalone served with house-made angel hair pasta, rainbow chard, lemon beurre blanc, or local vegetables from Winfield Farm and Ellwood Canyon Farms. Chef Lesage says, “Our goal is to deliver the very best ingredients, and luckily for us, the best ingredients are found right here in our own backyard.”

That local focus works for libations, too (don’t miss the Goleta emphasis, even) — at the party, one can sample from Captain Fatty’s Craft Brewery, Cebada Vineyard, Draughtsmen Aleworks, Fess Parker Winery & Vineyard, M.Special Brew Co., Pence Ranch, Solminer, The Brander Vineyard, and Third Window Brewing Co.

“Angel Oak is more accessible than you might think,” Lesage points out. “It’s not only for special occasions. We have several locals who come to the bar, have a glass of wine or cocktail, and enjoy the ocean views. We love that!” Lesage also stresses, “This is just the beginning of many events that we have planned for locals.”

411

Join the party at One Under the Sun on Angel Oak’s outdoor patio and bluff at Bacara Resort & Spa (8301 Hollister Ave.), on Sunday, June 25, 2-5 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person (inclusive of tax and gratuity). For tickets and more information, visit angeloaksb.com.