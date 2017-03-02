Lettuce Lessons

It is doubtful that entitled white America will leap to fill jobs in the agricultural sector once all the pesky brown people are hunted down — farming is too much like real work. To speak glibly of automated harvests as a solution is job destructive and patently impossible. That basket of strawberries is far distant from your table.

Anti-immigrant zealots, ICE agents, and the current crop of self serving scoundrels in Washington should all serve their country by first laboring in the lettuce fields of Salinas. It would provide a much needed dose of humility and compassion.