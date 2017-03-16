Buellton Hosts Wine and Chili (and Craft Beer) Festival

This weekend, take a detour off the usual Santa Rita Hills tasting route and expand your exploratory palette with some chili, wine, and beer at the 4th Annual Buellton Wine and Chili (and Craft Beer) Festival at Flying Flags RV Resort from 12:00pm-4:30pm. If you’ve ever wondered what best wine to pair with your fiery foods, this will be the perfect Sunday to sample what Buellton has to offer for the culinary heat-seekers among us.

Spicy stews take center stage here, with over 20 chili and salsa cooks offering different variations on everything capsicum. This year’s event will include an official International Chili Society and Community Challenge Cook-off, and the heat will crank up as chefs battle for best red chili, verde and salsa, with the top three in each category taking home a cash prize. Guests will have the opportunity to pair their spicy feasts with cooling drinks. Featuring sips from Terravant Wine Company, Standing Sun, Kalyra, Margerum Wine Company, Sevtap Winery and Bottlest, and brews from Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

Admission tickets include a souvenir wine glass, unlimited wine and craft beer (age 21+), chili tastings, sets from The Caverns and Dusty Jugz, plus bocce ball, horse shoes, table tennis, mega sized beer pong and corn hole; children under 12 are free.

The 4th Annual Buellton Wine and Chili (and Craft Beer) at Festival Flying Flags RV Resort (180 Avenue of Flags, Buellton, California 93427). For more information, visit buelltonwineandchilifestival.com.