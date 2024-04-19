Saddle Up for a Straight-Outta-Texas Brunch in Santa Barbara

Chef Pat Jackson of Paperboy Austin | Credit: Courtesy

Put on your cowboy hats and saddle up for a memorable brunch weekend when two Lark alums outta Texas— Pat Jackson and Ryan Harms — collaborate with The Lark Executive Chef Jason Paluska (a native Texan himself) on a special one-weekend-only menu showcasing the fine flavors of Paperboy Austin.

The duo based in Austin, Texas, was a part of the team of The Lark when it opened in 2013, explained Paluska. “They legitimately made us a better restaurant when they were here. The two have gone on to do great things in my home state of Texas. Paperboy is an incredible breakfast landmark in Austin and now in San Antonio. This is a total full-circle moment for us — it’s been a full decade since they have worked here, and I couldn’t be more stoked to have them out for this.”

The chefs have all stayed in touch over the years. “I watched Paperboy grow from an idea that Ryan pitched to me in the Lark kitchen in 2014 to an incredible breakfast destination in Austin soon thereafter,” Paluska said.

“It feels surreal knowing that I will be back cooking at The Lark for the weekend,” said Jackson. “The Lark put me on a trajectory that set me up for where I am in my current career. Without the guidance from Chef Jason Paluska, I don’t believe I would be where I am today. I’m excited to come back and show Santa Barbara a little taste of our Austin brunch scene. I’m also so stoked to cook with JP again and hopefully learn something new!”

Brunch — available at The Lark Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days — will feature Paperboy Austin’s Texas signature dishes, including the Paperboy Migas a k a Texas Breakfast Tacos with scrambled egg, avocado, pico de gallo, cotija, serrano hot sauce, and grilled tortillas; BEC, with smoked bacon, pimiento cheese, jalapeño jam, and scrambled egg on a toasted bolillo roll; Texas Hash with roasted pork shoulder, sweet potato, onion, kale, poached egg, and pecan mole; and Paperboy Pancakes with brown butter, flaky salt, and warm syrup.

Also available are the Strawberry Pink Peppercorn Pop-Tart with buttermilk icing and candied pink peppercorn (both The Lark and Paperboy feature house-made Pop-Tarts on their menus) and Paperboy cocktails, including the Wake-Up Call with cold brew, Fernet Menta, Aztec chocolate bitters, and mint; and Cinnamon Toast White Russian with cereal milk, vodka, coffee liqueur, and cinnamon cardamom.

Texas Hash by Paperboy Austin | Credit: Courtesy

B.E.C. with smoked bacon, pimiento cheese, jalapeño jam, scrambled egg on toasted bolillo roll | Credit: Courtesy

The Lark Executive Chef Jason Paluska | Credit: Courtesy

Asked about the differences between the restaurant world in Texas versus the one in Santa Barbara, Jackson said, “All in all, the restaurant world is very similar in every city I have ever lived. You get to work with some great people and do your best to make great dishes to share with guests. The biggest difference between the Austin and S.B. restaurant world would have to be the difference in the seasons. In Santa Barbara, the growing seasons are much longer and basically last all year, which allows you to work with certain ingredients for a longer time period.

“In Texas, the winter is short and sharp, the spring and fall are short, and the summer is very hot and very long. This really limits the time that you have to work with certain products. Another difference is that the sheer volume of restaurants in Austin creates a diversity that allows for unique and creative collaboration between chefs, which then provides inspiration for our menu. The food influences in Austin are also very different from S.B. In Texas, the cuisine is heavily influenced by the south, and there is a long tradition of local cuisine to pull inspiration from.”

I also asked Chef Paluska about brunch itself, since it’s such a popular meal for diners and usually difficult for chefs to fire up for. (The Lark does offer an excellent brunch, but only started offering it in 2022, after almost a decade in business.) Paluska said, “Brunch is super underrated, and it takes a minute to recalibrate as a chef to see its rewarding potential. Ryan and Pat cracked the code a long time ago.”

A limited brunch menu from The Lark will be available April 27-28, in addition to the Paperboy Austin specialties. Reservations can be made via resy.com, with walk-ins welcome if seating is available.