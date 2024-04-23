The Legacy of Cantwell’s Continues, Co-op Style, Adding Grocery to Deli Offerings in Downtown Santa Barbara

Cantwell’s Deli & Market — at the corner of Arrellaga and State streets — has been a community staple since 1981. Historically, it was the place that would send you off with a breakfast sandwich at 7:30 a.m., preparing you for a long day of work. Or the place that you would run by to grab a quick six-pack on a Friday evening — your party contributions for the night. But this is the Cantwell’s of the past.

The market has had a few changes in ownership throughout the years. The most recent previous owner, Pradeep Shastri, who managed Cantwell’s since 2016, recently decided to sell the store to focus on other projects. He handed over the keys to the Isla Vista Food Co-op, which came on board in January 2024. With the purchase, the Isla Vista Food Co-op bought the old Cantwell’s Deli & Market, including the building and inventory. Since then, the co-op staff has gone to work fixing broken equipment, revamping the deli, adding more staff members, building a produce department, and bringing in more than 3,000 products to the shelves.

Their vision: to transform it from a convenience store to a grocery store.

The produce aisle at I.V. Food Co-op Downtown Market (featuring Cantwell’s Deli) | Credit: Nataschia Hadley

While customers during the past three months may have noticed the shelves becoming emptier and emptier, that all changed the first week of April, when the co-op had its first major delivery, bringing in 17,000 pounds of new grocery inventory. Since then, in the span of about a week, the shelves were replenished and the store is now abundant with expanded grocery, produce, and deli options.

“Officially, the store is the I.V. Food Co-op Downtown Market (featuring Cantwell’s Deli),” says Isla Vista Food Co-op Board President Lisa Oglesby. “Some people call it the Co-op Downtown Market, or IVFC Downtown Market for short. We are keeping the Cantwell’s name for the deli through the transition to honor the history of Cantwell’s that most Santa Barbara locals know well.”

Though the co-op has the reputation of being a health food store, it recognizes that the Santa Barbara community wants both conventional and alternative products to exist under one roof. In other words, this is the place where you can buy your morning Diet Coke along with a carton of organic, free-range eggs.

Since 1972, the Isla Vista Food Co-op’s mission has been to cater to the needs of the community. It started as a student project to combat the food desert in the UCSB area. Unlike corporation-owned chain stores, there is no CEO on top; it is run by its owners (a k a, community members who choose to invest in the co-op). Everyone can become an owner. It’s a $30 annual fee for the first five years with the full equity payment being $150. The owners elect board members that they feel will advocate for the priorities of the community. Any owner can run for the board. The board then chooses a general manager to oversee and execute store operations. Being an owner does not just include advancing community goals within the co-op; owner benefits also include point rewards on all purchases, a rotation of owner-only in-store deals, monthly emailed coupons, digital coffee and sandwich punch cards, and 15 percent off bulk purchases. Sign up with the cashier on your next visit to become an owner.

The ready-to-go section at I.V. Food Co-op Downtown Market (featuring Cantwell’s Deli) | Credit: Nataschia Hadley

Community members will be happy to learn that the deli is here to stay and to improve as well as expand. In the hands of a new manager, the made-to-order deli will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays through Sundays. They have a breakfast and lunch menu, serving up classics such as New Yorkers, tri-tip sandwiches, and veggie breakfast burritos. They also offer fresh pastries, donuts, bagels, and croissants — a perfect (and delicious) way to start the morning. Additionally, they offer catering services, pre-made sandwiches and salads, and freshly sliced deli meats.

The co-op offers the ability for shoppers to purchase their favorite products in bulk at discounted rates with their volume purchasing program. For non-members, there is a 10 percent discount; for members, it’s 15 percent. The co-op also has a business-to-business program that offers special deals when bulk shopping for your business.

With the grand opening scheduled for Saturday, May 4, in the store’s parking lot from 1-4 p.m., the co-op team is finally seeing some of their hard work come to fruition. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with food and different vendors. Step into the store now, and you will find a bustling deli, vibrant produce, and abundant shelves.

Stop by I.V. Food Co-op Downtown Market (featuring Cantwell’s Deli) at 1533 State Street to experience the co-op for yourself.