Sensitivity Suggested

I was disturbed to open up this week’s Independent and see that under the heading Law & Disorder were the stories involving two young men’s tragedies. Perhaps this was a mistake to highlight these stories under that heading? Both of these events have deeply impacted the Santa Barbara and Carpinteria communities. To file these events under Law & Disorder is completely insensitive and callous to the family, friends, and community members who are grieving. Perhaps another heading, such as Really Sad News or Our Condolences Go Out To … , could have been used instead?