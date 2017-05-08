Fool Me Once …

In the future, should we Americans insist that our highest level elected officials submit to a drug screening similar to what we require of others in whom we place a great responsibility?

The most common agencies to require a drug test before an applicant is hired are the transportation and other defense industries regulated by select federal agencies. The Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the U.S. Coast Guard require employees to undergo a drug test before hiring. This got me to thinking: Why do we Americans allow public servants at the highest levels of government to represent us in domestic and foreign affairs without first requiring a drug test?

It is imperative that our top-level public servants maintain mental stability while negotiating with foreign diplomats, heads of state, and working with Congress on issues that affect our present and our future. Because of the dire repercussions that could occur at any time with an unstable and unpredictable leader, going forward, the American public should consider the idea of having these potential leaders undergo an alcohol, drug, and psychiatric evaluation. Our country cannot afford to have a Zounderkite running loose in Washington.