State Street Sprint Store Burgled

An unusually clear video image shows a suspect pushing glass aside to enter the Sprint store at 1011 State Street in Santa Barbara. Police report that people walking on State Street called about the break in at 11:22 p.m. Thursday night after hearing the store’s alarm and seeing not only the broken glass but also the suspect within. Apparently, something like a slingshot was used to break the window, according to the police. Once observed, the suspect fled down State Street. The manager of the store told officers about $7,500 worth of items were missing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant John Ingram at (805) 897-2330.