Horrible Shootings

We have too many shootings these days. The last one in a church was just horrible, and now it comes out that the man who did the shooting had a record of abusive behavior. My question is, how long before we have gun control?

Guns should not be sold without someone getting a background check. Also everyone needs a license for a gun, and insurance, and if found with a gun without those things, have the gun taken away. Machine guns should be banned. I myself have had so many background checks, and none for carrying a gun.

Time to put in a law, no more horrible killings.