Winners Solidified with Semi-Official Election Results

The city’s semifinal election results released at the end of last week solidified the results released the morning after. Mayor-to-be Cathy Murillo’s lead, 28.4 percent, lengthened fractionally over her rivals — the nearest being Frank Hotchkiss, more than 1,800 votes behind — as did new future councilmembers Kristin Sneddon’s, to 51.4 percent of votes cast in District 4, and Eric Friedman’s, to 56.3 percent in District 5. Hal Conklin did, however, surpass Angel Martinez to claim the third spot in the mayoral contest. Gregg Hart’s edge dropped slightly to 55.5 percent in District 6, but he retained a comfortable 861 votes more than Jack Ucciferri. Voter turnout was 50.6 percent overall, with 24,689 of 48,832 registered voters participating.