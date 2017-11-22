Carp Bluffs Campaign Wins Community Partner Award

The ambitious and successful $7.9 million campaign by The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County to purchase and protect 21 acres of the Carpinteria Bluffs has won the conservation nonprofit the City of Carpinteria’s Outstanding Community Partner award for fall 2017. Established in 2012, the award is handed out to organizations and individuals for a range of contributions, including leadership, environmental protection, and service to seniors, youth, and the socioeconomically disadvantaged.