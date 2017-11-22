Paul Wellman (file)
Clockwise from top left, artist Arturo Tello, the Land Trust’s Chet Work, Carpinteria City Councilmember Wade Nomura, and the Land Trust’s Carrie Mullen and Jennifer Stroh, after announcing the purchase of 21 acres of Carpinteria Bluffs to be turned over to Carpinteria as a public open space and nature preserve.
Carp Bluffs Campaign Wins Community Partner Award
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
The ambitious and successful $7.9 million campaign by The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County to purchase and protect 21 acres of the Carpinteria Bluffs has won the conservation nonprofit the City of Carpinteria’s Outstanding Community Partner award for fall 2017. Established in 2012, the award is handed out to organizations and individuals for a range of contributions, including leadership, environmental protection, and service to seniors, youth, and the socioeconomically disadvantaged.
