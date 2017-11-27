Santa Barbara Beach Cliff Seen to Spontaneously Emit Smoke

A hillside about one mile west of Arroyo Burro Beach Park was seen smoking and emitting the odor of burning hydrocarbons around 9:30 a.m. this morning. The heat comes from a geological phenomenon in which oil shale deposits embedded in the sedimentary rock spontaneously heats up due to friction, reported the County Fire Department.

Firefighters are familiar with the phenomenon as they have responded to similar calls in the past, County Public Health spokesperson Susan Klein-Rothschild explained. They checked this time for possible oil seepage, which was not found, and hydrogen sulfide levels, which were low below the cliff face at the beach also known as Hendry’s.

Windy conditions had fanned the oil deposit, but Klein-Rothschild was not aware of the cause of the friction. The area has been roped off for safety, and a fire crew is keeping an eye on nearby vegetation.