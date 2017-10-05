Tanya Spears Guiliacci is often called “The Voice” of the Santa Barbara Independent, and not just because she answers our telephones all the livelong day. At times, our S.B.-born-and-bred office manager can be mistaken for a Valley Girl or one of a dozen other personas she’s perfected. Chief among them, however, is her role as Indy diplomat, as she deftly fields calls from readers who want their story in the paper. “People need to be kind to each other,” she said, “and I enjoy helping people find a way to have their story recognized and heard.” She’s had many opportunities to do that during her near three decades with the paper: Tanya takes in obituaries and death notices, legal advertising, and classified ads in addition to being our nurse and counselor every day. Happy 27th anniversary, Tanya!