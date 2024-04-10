The ‘Santa Barbara Independent’ and KCRW Present ‘The Moth’ at the Lobero Theatre

Our staff was on hand along with a sea of people who gathered at the Lobero Theatre on April 4 for The Moth Mainstage, a live storytelling event. Indy Editor-in-Chief Marianne Partridge introduced the show, presented by KCRW and the Santa Barbara Independent. Ten years ago, the two joined forces to bring The Moth to Santa Barbara in an ongoing collaboration.

Julian Goldhagen, The Moth’s host, brought their signature wit to the stage, guiding the audience through laughter and heartfelt moments. Goldhagen shared that the purpose of The Moth is to “celebrate the art and craft of true storytelling.” Following tradition, Goldhagen engaged the audience with a phone flashlight selfie and a thought-provoking question for the storytellers: “What is something you will never get rid of?”

The Moth featured five stories told live, with no notes, all centered around the theme of “holding on and letting go.” Cellist Blythe Davis set the ambiance with brief performances between each interlude. Stories lasted for 10-12 minutes. Storytellers Tim Lopez, Kathy Patton — a Santa Barbara resident — Katharine Strange, Bryan Kett, and Parvathy Anantnarayan shared stories about an enduring tree, a survival story at sea, a Christian puppet career, color blindness, and an inspiring son-and-mother bond. A tapestry of personal experiences, each story explored the central theme in a way that resonated deeply.