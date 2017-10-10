The hypocrisy of the left and the Democratic Party is stunning. They claim to be the champion of women’s rights and yet their past actions show otherwise.

Why wasn’t Ted Kennedy held accountable for the death of Mary Jo Kopechne? Why did they cover up and protect Bill Clinton against charges that he abused and raped several women? And why did they protect Harvey Weinstein as he sexually abused women over the years?

The answer: They don’t care about people or women, they only care about power.

As a woman, I am outraged!