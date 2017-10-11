Carp High Students Charged with Making Criminal Threats

Three students at Carpinteria High School were arrested on October 4, after they posted gun-toting photographs at Snapchat, with indications they were going to “seek retribution or retaliation, and hurt or maim people who were not named,” said Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover. One image showed a 15-year-old brandishing a firearm, subsequently seized from his home; a 17-year-old relative was arrested at school for possession of a realistic pellet gun. A third teen, 16 years old, was arrested at his home on charges of making criminal threats and possession of a replica firearm. Carpinteria High was never in danger of credible threats, stated Hoover. The three were booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.