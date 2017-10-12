WEATHER »

Paul Wellman

It’s All Local

By (Contact)

Jerry Roberts, our longtime Capitol Letters columnist, was recaptivated this year by his first love in journalism: local politics. With veteran public TV producer Hap Freund, the two cranked up Newsmakers, a multimedia news source about the city’s off-year election. While revamping their longtime reporters’ roundtable show on TVSB, they added a full menu of in-depth candidate interviews and expanded the franchise with a fast-moving blog featuring scoops, snark, and substance. “A batch of urgent issues, from affordable housing to water, make this a critical election,” said Jerry. “We want to add to the local political conversation and help avert another dismal turnout election.” To follow his coverage, visit newsmakerswithjr.com.



Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.

comments powered by Disqus
event calendar sponsored by: