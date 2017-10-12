It’s All Local

Jerry Roberts, our longtime Capitol Letters columnist, was recaptivated this year by his first love in journalism: local politics. With veteran public TV producer Hap Freund, the two cranked up Newsmakers, a multimedia news source about the city’s off-year election. While revamping their longtime reporters’ roundtable show on TVSB, they added a full menu of in-depth candidate interviews and expanded the franchise with a fast-moving blog featuring scoops, snark, and substance. “A batch of urgent issues, from affordable housing to water, make this a critical election,” said Jerry. “We want to add to the local political conversation and help avert another dismal turnout election.” To follow his coverage, visit newsmakerswithjr.com.