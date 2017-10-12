Survey Flight Detects Lingering Whittier Fire Hotspots

A 10/2 flight over the Whittier Fire burn scar ​— ​during which wildfire investigators used infrared technology to detect hotspots ​— ​“revealed some lingering heat sources but they are far enough inside the [containment] lines that [they do] not pose a threat to adjacent communities,” according to Pancho Smith, Santa Barbara District Ranger of Los Padres National Forest. On 10/5, the fire, which began on 7/8 near Lake Cachuma and burned more than 18,000 acres, was declared 100 percent contained. West Camino Cielo will remain closed, however, until the Whittier is declared fully out, which won’t happen until the region gets a few inches of rain. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.