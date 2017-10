Both northbound lanes of the 101 will close on-and-off on Wednesday near the Gaviota Tunnel. From 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., Caltrans will be removing loose rocks from the area around Gaviota. California Highway Patrol cruisers will slow traffic starting near the oil refinery at Mariposa Reina, coming to a full stop for up to 10 minutes at a time. The work area extends to the Gaviota rest stop before the tunnel.