Pablo Helguera’s Panamerican Address

One major aspect of the Pacific Standard Time initiative currently blessing Santa Barbara with an abundance of great Latin American and Latinx art is that it invites community participation. On Friday, November 3, from 5:30-8 p.m., artist Pablo Helguera will be at SBCAST on Garden Street to consult with area residents about what should be included in a public address designed to reveal what they embrace and what they reject about the city at this moment in history. Towns up and down the west coasts of both North and South America have been participating in Helguera’s mobile art project, “The School of Panamerican Unrest,” since 2006, when he drove a van from Alaska to Patagonia asking people along the way to collaborate with him on these impromptu documents that express their feelings about where they live. If you are interested in participating, let Helguera know by calling 893-2951 or by sending an email to lgarcia@museum.ucsb.edu.