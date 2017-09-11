Spectacular Lightning Storm in Santa Barbara

The all-night lightning show that Mother Nature treated Santa Barbara to across Sunday-Monday caused a fire on Santa Cruz Island. A boater spotted smoke rising from the upper hillsides of Scorpion Canyon on Monday morning around 9:10, and U.S. Forest Service smoke jumpers were flown in that afternoon. The parachuters, from Redding, were coming in from their base in Porterville. Containment is expected by Tuesday morning.

Rain accompanied some strong wind gusts during the storm, but just barely 4/10ths of an inch fell at Santa Cruz Island. About the same amount was recorded at Cachuma Dam, with the rest of the county registering between a tenth and three-tenths of an inch.

By Paul Wellman