Six Percent

Has your income increased by 6 percent these last years? Mine hasn’t. But the federal government increases our federal budget by 6 percent (more or less) each year — using a term called “baseline budgeting.” And any increase less than the 6 percent, they yell, “Cut!”

It isn’t really a cut. It’s a decrease in the rate of growth, not a cut. And, guess what? We’re paying for the federal government’s increase while most of us during the last decade have not had a 6 percent increase in our personal income!

How is that sustainable?