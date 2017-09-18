Murder-Suicide Autopsy Results Released

As the Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the apparent murder-suicide at Hollister Village on September 12, a cause of death for Christina Martin was determined. Martin, a 57-year-old woman from Tampa Bay, Florida, had been residing with Beth Curnow, Curnow’s two children, and an older man at the apartment for several months. Martin was found dead at Curnow’s apartment on the 7000 block of Aldus Drive of multiple traumatic injuries, Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover reported today. An autopsy conducted on Martin revealed that she had been battered about the head and upper body and suffered a “compression of the neck.” Curnow was found by deputies in a garage at the apartment complex on the 12th, an apparent suicide. The method of suicide was not disclosed.