Vandenberg Beaches Reopen

The beaches at Vandenberg Air Force Base reopened on Saturday, after Surf had been closed to protect the western snowy plovers nesting and hatching there. In addition to Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches have had their protective restrictions lifted and fencing removed as all plover chicks were observed to have fledged by September 14. The usual beach rules to keep pets on-leash and against litter, camping, fires, feeding wildlife, and running horses and all-terrain vehicles remain.