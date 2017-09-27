When Donald Trump criticizes football players who take a knee as being unpatriotic, let us remember this: Let us also remember what our current president said about Senator John McCain, who spent years captive in North Vietnam, being tortured, refusing early release unless his fellow POWs were also released,. “I like people that weren’t captured, okay?” (Actual quote)

Donald Trump didn’t just insult John McCain, but he insulted every POW ever, including those who died on the Bataan Death March during World War II. So when Donald Trump tries to act like a patriot and make points with the troops by going after football players, let’s keep his true feelings in mind.