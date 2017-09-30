Goleta Library Expands Monday Hours

Three hours have been swapped around at the Goleta library in order to make better use of finite funding. Mondays are especially busy, city staff explained to the City Council on September 19, but library hours are short — from noon-6 p.m. Though the library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, library staff have observed that few patrons are there after 7 p.m. The council agreed to close the library an hour early Tuesday-Thursday in order to expand Monday hours to 10 a.m.-7 p.m. as of Sunday, October 1 (on which day the library is open from 1-5 p.m., as usual).