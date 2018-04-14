WEATHER »

Altruism

By

Loved your interview with Mrs Ridley-Tree. She’s amazing and certainly has a right attitude toward being blessed with riches. I think God must know He can trust her with money and that she’ll do well with it. I loved her saying she wished she could make more money so she could give it away. Thanks for doing the interview and writing a very interesting article.

