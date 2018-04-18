Getty This

If it were put to a vote — and I have asked many Santa Barbarans the last two weeks — of course we would turn Bellosguardo into a mini-Getty, with its own shuttle, a café, an outdoor stage, and walking paths with benches, all outfitted and secured to host an exhibit of Van Goghs or some other remarkable world-class art.

If the president and the board are legitimate, of course they would rope things off and open Bellosguardo to Santa Barbarans to walk through for a week or so. Then they’d close it, turn it into a mini-Getty as described above, and re-open ASAP.

We’ll give them the IRS excuse for being incommunicado up until now, but the mayor and City Council should be preparing to litigate the president and current board of the Bellosguardo Foundation if they don’t put the concerns of the city to rest right away.