State of La Cumbre

Regarding Target, if what the traffic engineer says is true — “explaining that Public Works could modify the traffic signals and sequence of movements at the intersection ‘to a more efficient pattern which will result in shorter queue lengths and less delay’” — why am I wasting gas and time now? Why hasn’t this change been done before? Does it take a Target to make the change? All the time and money wasted when the Galleria was empty should be returned to us taxpayers.

