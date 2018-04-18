State of La Cumbre

Regarding Target, if what the traffic engineer says is true — “explaining that Public Works could modify the traffic signals and sequence of movements at the intersection ‘to a more efficient pattern which will result in shorter queue lengths and less delay’” — why am I wasting gas and time now? Why hasn’t this change been done before? Does it take a Target to make the change? All the time and money wasted when the Galleria was empty should be returned to us taxpayers.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.