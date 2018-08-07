The fan is on
drapes are drawn
It’s too darned hot
to mow the lawn.
California dreaming?
It’s a burning hell,
go to the beach
and catch a swell.
While riding that wave
look around….
a great white shark
may track you down.
Structures are burning
Firefighters are hurt,
Summer always was carefree
But now we’re on alert!
Rainfall shortages,
water droughts,
tornadic ocean microbursts
we call “Water Spouts”!
Or unprecedented rains
followed by mudslides,
so every time it rains now
my family runs and hides.
Officials are daft
possibly deranged,
if they cannot acknowledge
this is called “climate change.”