WEATHER »

The Fan Is On

By

The fan is on
drapes are drawn
It’s too darned hot
to mow the lawn.

California dreaming?
It’s a burning hell,
go to the beach
and catch a swell.

While riding that wave
look around….
a great white shark
may track you down.

Structures are burning
Firefighters are hurt,
Summer always was carefree
But now we’re on alert!

Rainfall shortages,
water droughts,
tornadic ocean microbursts
we call “Water Spouts”!

Or unprecedented rains
followed by mudslides,
so every time it rains now
my family runs and hides.

Officials are daft
possibly deranged,
if they cannot acknowledge
this is called “climate change.”

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Fire Weather Warning Ongoing

Santa Barbara's south coast to stay dry and hot through Tuesday.

Paul Dore Dies

Charismatic former leader of Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation dies at age 54.

Record Amount of Drugs Smuggled Into Jail

Dylan Sulit-Swalley hid the contraband "inside his person."

Foresters Roll Up Another Overwhelming Win, 20-12

Dodge City hammered in highest scoring game in 84 years of NBC World Series.

Abel Maldonado Leasing Land to Pot Farmers

'My thinking has evolved,' said former lieutenant governor.