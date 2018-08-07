The fan is on

drapes are drawn

It’s too darned hot

to mow the lawn.

California dreaming?

It’s a burning hell,

go to the beach

and catch a swell.

While riding that wave

look around….

a great white shark

may track you down.

Structures are burning

Firefighters are hurt,

Summer always was carefree

But now we’re on alert!

Rainfall shortages,

water droughts,

tornadic ocean microbursts

we call “Water Spouts”!

Or unprecedented rains

followed by mudslides,

so every time it rains now

my family runs and hides.

Officials are daft

possibly deranged,

if they cannot acknowledge

this is called “climate change.”