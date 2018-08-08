“Plastics, my boy, plastics!” says a wizened older fellow to the young Dustin Hoffman character in The Graduate.

Boy, was he right … and wrong.

Is it just me, or does anyone else over 40 (gasp) remember that before there were plastic straws, we had a nice, wax-coated, paper version that flexed “funly” and could be recycled, like any waxed paper cup à la Starbucks.

Just sayin’.

A return to paper straws in Santa Barbara could be a good move in many ways.

I think I’ll buy some stock in a paper straw company.