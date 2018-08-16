WEATHER »

Coastal Commission Looks to State Lands for Hollister Ranch Options

Commissioners to Explore Avenues for Public Access

By (Contact)

California Coastal Commission Chair Dayna Bochco said last week that Executive Director Jack Ainsworth will be asking the State Lands Commission to “explore all potential options to open [public] access at Hollister Ranch.” The announcement got a thumbs-up from Susan Jordan, who leads one of four nonprofits that have together filed to intervene in a settlement struck between Hollister Ranch and the state. The settlement would expand chaperoned access for educational programs while opening Cuarta Beach to the general public via small boat or personal watercraft. The intervening nonprofits want to establish overland access along a trail. State Lands has never wielded its authority to acquire private property for public use through eminent domain.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Making State Street Great Again

City Hall hosted a packed meeting on downtown woes.

Clear the Shelters’ on August 18

Santa Barbara joins nationwide pet adoption drive.

Coastal Commission Looks to State Lands for Hollister Ranch Options

Commissioners are exploring all avenues for public access.

Saving Mountain Dwellers from Wildfire

Will more fuel breaks on San Marcos Pass protect them?

Downtown Bungalow Haven Wins Big Appeal

City councilmembers voted unanimously against the proposed “monolithic” fourplex.