Coastal Commission Looks to State Lands for Hollister Ranch Options

California Coastal Commission Chair Dayna Bochco said last week that Executive Director Jack Ainsworth will be asking the State Lands Commission to “explore all potential options to open [public] access at Hollister Ranch.” The announcement got a thumbs-up from Susan Jordan, who leads one of four nonprofits that have together filed to intervene in a settlement struck between Hollister Ranch and the state. The settlement would expand chaperoned access for educational programs while opening Cuarta Beach to the general public via small boat or personal watercraft. The intervening nonprofits want to establish overland access along a trail. State Lands has never wielded its authority to acquire private property for public use through eminent domain.