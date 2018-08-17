Birdhouse Books

As interesting as the Little Free Libraries article was, it only scratched the surface. LFL is a national organization with lending libraries best described as birdhouses. They are cute, convenient for the owner, and recognizable, but they offer only token capacity for real book lovers.

Santa Barbarans are relative book lovers who give and take books in droves. Witness the longstanding success of the annual Planned Parenthood book sale. The city undoubtedly has even more unaffiliated lending libraries than those on the official LFL registry.

Maybe the Indy could add a category to the annual Best Of competition: Best Free Lending Library.