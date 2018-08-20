Coastal Commission Rejects Limiting Short-Term Rentals

The regulatory fate of short-term vacation rentals (STVRs) doing business on unincorporated coastal properties in Santa Barbara County will return to the Board of Supervisors on 8/28. Last week, the county ban on residential STVRs in the Coastal Zone was rejected by the California Coastal Commission, which has maintained that visitors need affordable lodging options near the sea.
