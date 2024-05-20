Santa Barbara County Shares Plan to Get More Drivers on Electric-Vehicle Bandwagon

On-road vehicles account for nearly half of Santa Barbara County’s greenhouse gas emissions, with coveted zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) making up less than 2 percent of all vehicles on county roads.

However, the county’s Sustainability Division is planning to turn that around. Their draft ZEV Plan aims to reduce emissions and speed-up the local electric-vehicle bandwagon through new policies, infrastructure, programs, and outreach.

“In order to make zero-emission vehicles accessible and reliable, we need a robust ecosystem of charging infrastructure, education, and incentives,” said Jerel Francisco, ZEV specialist and plan co-author.

For example, the plan includes identifying potential ZEV charging sites countywide, incorporating chargers into public parking facilities and near multifamily apartment dwellings, and increasing requirements for charging infrastructure at new residential and non-residential buildings.

But it is more than just passenger vehicles. The plan also considers commercial and transit vehicles (such as trucks, buses, and government fleets), and mobility programs and devices, such as carshares and electric bikes — going beyond declaring May as bike-to-work month.

As of now, according to the plan, the county itself owns more than 60 electric sedans and has 127 EV chargers installed at 13 sites. To support the future EVs that will be purchased over the next two to four years, it says, approximately 150 to 170 additional EV chargers will be needed at various locations throughout the county to support charging for such vehicles.

The county is holding virtual workshops on Wednesday, May 22, to provide an overview of the plan to the community and give the public an opportunity to comment. General public comments for the plan will be accepted until July 7, 2024.

Of course, there is a bigger picture. The draft ZEV plan goes hand in hand with the County’s Climate Action Plan, which aims to reduce community-wide emissions 50 percent by 2030 (below 2018 levels), and statewide goals to increase the number of ZEVs on the road and stop the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2045.

“This plan will create a road map for the county to reduce congestion, enhance mobility, and promote sustainability,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Steve Lavagnino.

Read the plan here.

Virtual Workshops

Wednesday May 22nd, 2024

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Meeting Link #1: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82153987686

6-7 p.m.

Meeting Link #2: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81404363169

Spanish interpretation will be available at the workshops. Registration and information for all events can be found at Transportation | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website (civicplus.pro).