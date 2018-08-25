If you are a present or potential tenant or investor, respecting the lower State Street area, what factors would you need to locate or invest with a hope of a successful and profitable result? Would you locate and invest in an area occupied by homeless, aggressive beggars, drug addicts, drunks, gangs, drug dealers, and other criminals, an area of perceived social and economic deterioration? Would you locate or invest in an area with the daily smell of vomit, urine, fecal matter, and marijuana?

Would you locate in an area of increasing vacancies and deterioration? Would you consider an area of high sales and real estate taxes and business-killing regulations? Would you locate in an area of high rents, imposed by landlords hoping to save the value of their deteriorating investment? Would you locate in an area governed by city governed by perceived anti-business, liberal-progressives?

Who in their right mind, which includes banks, private investors, and tenants, would want to locate or invest in the lower State Street Area? The recent expensive, time-consuming City Council-approved study is not needed as to the problem. It’s obvious. Make the area business and residential desirable. Recall the Liberal-Progressive Council. We cannot afford them.